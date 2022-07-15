VIDEO: STRANGER THINGS Star Gaten Matarazzo Is Heading Back to Broadway!

As BroawayWorld previously reported, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo will make his long-awaited return to Broadway as 'Jared Kleinman' in the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony, Grammy and Oliver Award-winning musical now playing at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street).

"Words could never express how truly honored I am to be a part of this company," Matarazzo said. "This show has taught me so much about myself and to be able to participate in any capacity, let alone on Broadway, makes me want to melt. I am ecstatic to be back on stage and eternally grateful for the opportunity."

Best known for his portrayal of Dustin on Stranger Things, Matarazzo made his Broadway debut in 2011 in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (starring alongside Dear Evan Hansen's 'Heidi Hansen' Jessica Phillips), was part of the 2013 Godspell cast, and last appeared on Broadway in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, a role he also played on the 25th Anniversary North American tour. He is a SAG Award-recipient and was recognized by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the top 30 stars under the age of 30.

Below, watch as Gaten chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about returning to the stage and so much more!