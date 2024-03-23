Video: Ben Platt Is Feeling the Love and Playing the Palace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Any time you get to be on Broadway is an amazing thing. Each theatre and stage that I've been on has felt like a really special, blessed chapter... but the Palace is its own beast. It feels insane!"

Tony winner Ben Platt is indeed back on Broadway later this spring when he arrives at the newly renovated Palace Theatre- the home to such legendary performers as Josephine Baker, Harry Belafonte, Elvis Presley, Shirley MacLaine, Bette Midler, Diana Ross, Liza

Minnelli, and perhaps most famously Judy Garland. The venue closed in 2018 for a

significant renovation and restoration, including raising the historically landmarked

venue 30 feet in the air.

Ben's three-week residency, directed by Michael Arden, will celebrate the release of his upcoming third album Honeymind.

"Honeymind comes from this walk that I was on with my partner, Noah [Galvin], I was trying to describe to him the feeling of being in love," he explaine dto BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I'm I very anxious person and he noticed that I was particularly not anxious in a really good way. And he said, 'What are you feeling right now that is making you so easy going?'" I thought about being in love and how it doesn't make [the other feelings] go away, but it sort of softens them and coats everything."

In this video, watch as he chats more about what audiences can expect from the show!