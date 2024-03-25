Video: Inside Rehearsals with Eden Espinosa and the Cast of LEMPICKA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"You don't get roles this deep, complex, nuanced, and delicious! I always say this is like the Valjean for females," Eden Espinosa told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Especially at this stage in my life... you might [get roles like this] when you're a little bit younger, but to have this at 46 is just a gift, a challange, and an embarrassment of riches."

The role is Tamara de Lempicka and her life story is now being told eight times a week on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre.

"I didn't know anything about this person! Tamara de Lempicka who?" joked Andrew Samonsky, who plays Tadeusz Lempicki. "I'm not an art buff anyway, but you soon learn that this woman has an epic life, from the Bolshevik revolution, two world wars, escaping across the Atlantic. Why haven't we heard of this person?"

In this video, watch as the cast chats more about what audiences can expect from the new musical.