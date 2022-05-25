STRANGER THINGS Star Gaten Matarazzo Will Return to Broadway in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

"Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo will make his long-awaited return to Broadway as 'Jared Kleinman' in the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony, Grammy and Oliver Award-winning musical now playing at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street), producer Stacey Mindich announced today. Matarazzo joins the Broadway cast on July 19, 2022. Also returning to the Dear Evan Hansen family on July 19 are Ann Sanders as 'Cynthia Murphy,' and from the show's North American tour, Noah Kieserman as 'Connor Murphy,' and Ciara Alyse Harris as 'Alana Beck.'

Words could never express how truly honored I am to be a part of this company," Matarazzo said. "This show has taught me so much about myself and to be able to participate in any capacity, let alone on Broadway, makes me want to melt. I am ecstatic to be back on stage and eternally grateful for the opportunity."

Best known for his portrayal of Dustin on "Stranger Things," Matarazzo made his Broadway debut in 2011 in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (starring alongside Dear Evan Hansen's 'Heidi Hansen' Jessica Phillips), was part of the 2013 Godspell cast, and last appeared on Broadway in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, a role he also played on the 25th Anniversary North American tour. He is a SAG Award-recipient and was recognized by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the top 30 stars under the age of 30.

When he is not acting, the 19-year-old devotes his time to raising awareness about cleidocranial dysplasia - a condition that affects the development of bones and teeth. With the help of a Utah-based doctor, Gaten launched CCD Smiles, a Foundation built to help families pay their children's dental bills.

The current company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Zachary Noah Piser, Talia Simone Robinson, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Manoel Felciano, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Linedy Genao, Nathan Levy, Mateo Lizcano, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, D'Kaylah Unique Whitley, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen.

Dear Evan Hansen reopened its Broadway production on December 11, 2020 and currently has three productions running across the globe, with its Broadway, North American Tour and West End companies once again playing in tandem.

Dear Evan Hansen features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown; Jennifer Lord is the Natural Hair Consultant. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. U.S. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Kevin Metzger-Timson. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Danny Sharron is Senior Associate Director, Trey Ellett and Candis C. Jones are Associate Directors and Miranda Cornell is Assistant Director. Mark Myars is Senior Associate Choreographer and Jennifer Rias is Associate Choreographer. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor. General Management by 101 Productions, Ltd.

Tickets are currently on-sale for the Broadway, North American Tour, and West End productions of Dear Evan Hansen at www.dearevanhansen.com. For COVID protocols and ticketing policies for all three companies, please refer to the FAQs page at www.dearevanhansen.com.