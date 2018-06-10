VIDEO: Robert de Niro Introduces Bruce Springsteen On The Tonys with 'F*ck Trump'

Jun. 10, 2018  

Watch Robert De Niro introduce Bruce Springsteen with a "F*ck Trump!" at the 2018 Tony Awards!

Robert De Niro is considered one of the greatest American actors of all time, and has produced, directed and starred in many iconic films. Mr. De Niro won the 1974 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Godfather: Part II and the 1980 Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Raging Bull. Mr. De Niro received Academy Award nominations for Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, Awakenings, Cape Fear and Silver Linings Playbook. Mr. De Niro is a four-time New York Film Critics Circle Award winner for his work on Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas and Awakenings. In addition to winning the 1981 Golden Globe Award for his work on Raging BULL and winning the 2011 Cecil B. DeMille Award, Mr. De Niro was nominated for a total of seven Golden Globe Awards. Mr. De Niro was nominated for six British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards. Mr. De Niro starred in many other films including Mean Streets, Bang the Drum, Analyze That, Meet the Fockers and more. Mr. De Niro made his Broadway debut in the 1986 play Cuba & His Teddy Bear. Mr. De Niro founded his own Production Company, Tribeca Film Center, and made his film directorial debut in 1993 with A Bronx Tale.

VIDEO: Robert de Niro Introduces Bruce Springsteen On The Tonys with 'F*ck Trump'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


From This Author TV News Desk



  • VIDEO: Robert de Niro Introduces Bruce Springsteen On The Tonys with 'F*ck Trump'
  • VIDEO: Watch Melody Herzfeld Accept the 2018 Excellence in Theatre Education Award
  • VIDEO: Watch Justin Peck's Accept the Best Choreography Tony Award for CAROUSEL
  • HBO Orders GAME OF THRONES Prequel With Writer Jane Goldman
  • Dillon Francis Releases WE THE FUCK Feat. Fuego (The Remixes)
  • Netflix Starts Production On BEATS Starring Anthony Anderson

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       