VIDEO: Rita Wilson Opens Up About Her and Tom Hanks' Recovery

Actress and singer/songwriter Rita Wilson sits down with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King over video chat for her first interview since her and her husband Tom Hanks' coronavirus diagnosis.

In the interview, Wilson says she's feeling great after her recovery, and opens up about how her symptoms felt and why she teamed up with hip-hip trio Naughty by Nature for a remix of their hit, "Hip Hop Hooray."

Watch the interview below!

Wilson revealed in March that she and her husband Tom Hanks had coronavirus. They were both quarantined in Australia, but they both recently fully recovered and returned to the U.S.

Rita Wilson most recently appeared on Broadway in Fish IN THE DARK in 2015, after making her Broadway debut in 1996 as Roxie Hart in Chicago. She has also appeared in the off-Broadway production of Love, Loss, and What I Wore in 2009.

Film credits include Sleepless in Seattle, It's Complicated, Runaway Bride, Dawn Patrol and Brother-in-Laws. Television appearances include recurring roles on both Girls and THE GOOD WIFE as well as the upcoming DIRECTV series Full Circle. She also appeared in the CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM episode "The Doll." As a film producer, her first production, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, was a record-breaking hit, and she was the driving force behind the film of the musical Mamma Mia!. A singer/songwriter, Rita released her critically acclaimed debut album AM/FM (Decca) in 2012, and performed a series of sold-out shows at Cafe Carlyle.





