VIDEO: Renee Zellweger Talks About How She Prepared for the Role of Judy Garland on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN!

Renee Zellweger talks about playing Judy Garland in "Judy" and singing in the movie.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

Renee Zellweger won the Academy Award in 2004 for her performance in the film Cold Mountain. Also received Oscar nominations for Bridget Jones's Diary (2002) and Chicago (2003). She portrayed Judy Garland in the 2019 biopic Judy. Other film credits include: Bridget Jones's Baby (2016); New in Town (2010); Miss Potter (2006); and Cinderella Man (2005).

Garland received an Academy Juvenile Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Special Tony Award. In 1962, Garland won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her 1961 double LP live recording Judy at Carnegie Hall-the first woman to win in this category.



Garland began performing in vaudeville as a child with her two elder sisters and was later signed to Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer as a teenager. She appeared in more than two dozen films for MGM, and is best remembered for her portrayal of Dorothy Gale in The Wizard of Oz (1939). Garland was a frequent on-screen partner of both Mickey Rooney and Gene Kelly and regularly collaborated with director and second husband Vincente Minnelli. Some of her film appearances during this period include roles in Meet Me in St. Louis (1944), The Harvey Girls (1946), Easter Parade (1948), and Summer Stock (1950). Garland was released from MGM in 1950, after 15 years with the studio, amid a series of personal struggles that prevented her from fulfilling the terms of her contract.



Although her film career became intermittent thereafter, two of Garland's most critically acclaimed performances came late in her career: she received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in A Star Is Born (1954) and a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Judgment at Nuremberg (1961). She also made record-breaking concert appearances, released eight studio albums, and hosted her own Emmy-nominated television series, The Judy Garland Show (1963-1964). At age 39, Garland became the youngest and first female recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in the film industry. In 1997, Garland was posthumously awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.





