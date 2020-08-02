VIDEO: Renee Fleming Performs 'O mio babbino caro' From GIANNI SCHICCHI

The August 1 performance was transmitted live via satellite as part of the Met Stars Live in Concert series.

The Metropolitan Opera has released a new clip of Renee Fleming from her recent performance in the Met Stars Live in Concert series.

Fleming sings Lauretta's aria from Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" at the historic Dumbarton Oaks estate in Washington, D.C.

The August 1 performance was transmitted live via satellite as part of the Met Stars Live in Concert series.

Watch the video below!

Renée Fleming has appeared with all the world's leading opera companies and orchestras, is a recipient of the National Medal of Arts, four Grammy Awards, Sweden's Polar Music Prize, Germany's Cross of the Order of Merit, the Fulbright Lifetime Achievement Medal, and was awarded the titles of Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur and Commandeur de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government. She is currently Artistic Advisor-at-Large at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Artistic Director of SongStudio at Carnegie Hall, and co-Artistic Director of Aspen Opera Theater and VocalARTS. She was a 1988 winner of the Met's National Council Auditions and has since given more than 250 performances in 22 roles with the company, including the Marschallin in Der Rosenkavalier, Hanna Glawari in The Merry Widow, Desdemona in Otello, Violetta in La Traviata, Tatiana in Eugene Onegin, the Countess in Le Nozze di Figaro (the role of her 1991 debut) and Capriccio, Donna Anna in Don Giovanni, Rosina in the world premiere of John Corigliano's The Ghosts of Versailles, Imogene in Il Pirata, Ellen Orford in Peter Grimes, and the title roles of Rusalka, Rodelinda, Armida, Thaïs, Manon, Arabella, and Susannah. She made her Broadway debut in 2015 in Joe DiPietro's Living on Love and returned in 2018 as Nettie Fowler in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You