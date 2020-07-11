VIDEO: Renee Fleming, Mickey Hart, and Zakir Hussain Perform 'Open Eyes'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

"Open Eyes" is composed and performed by Renée Fleming, Mickey Hart, and Zakir Hussain, in a collaboration of The Sonic Tonic Club.

The song came from the July 7, 2020 episode of Music and Mind LIVE with Renée Fleming on "The Power of Rhythm."

Composed and performed by Renée Fleming, Mickey Hart, and Zakir Hussain

Adam Tenenbaum - Sound Designer, Chief Engineer

Cheron Arens - Engineer

Tom Lattanand - Engineer

Matt Moldover - Engineer, Video

