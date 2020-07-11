Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Renee Fleming, Mickey Hart, and Zakir Hussain Perform 'Open Eyes'

"Open Eyes" is composed and performed by Renée Fleming, Mickey Hart, and Zakir Hussain, in a collaboration of The Sonic Tonic Club.

The song came from the July 7, 2020 episode of Music and Mind LIVE with Renée Fleming on "The Power of Rhythm."

Check out the video below!

Adam Tenenbaum - Sound Designer, Chief Engineer
Cheron Arens - Engineer
Tom Lattanand - Engineer
Matt Moldover - Engineer, Video

