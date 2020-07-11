Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Renee Fleming, Mickey Hart, and Zakir Hussain Perform 'Open Eyes'
"Open Eyes" is composed and performed by Renée Fleming, Mickey Hart, and Zakir Hussain, in a collaboration of The Sonic Tonic Club.
The song came from the July 7, 2020 episode of Music and Mind LIVE with Renée Fleming on "The Power of Rhythm."
Check out the video below!
Composed and performed by Renée Fleming, Mickey Hart, and Zakir Hussain
Adam Tenenbaum - Sound Designer, Chief Engineer
Cheron Arens - Engineer
Tom Lattanand - Engineer
Matt Moldover - Engineer, Video
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: The Queens of the West End Production of SIX Perform 'Haus of Holbein' and Answer Fan Questions
- VIDEO: Desi Oakley, Brittney Johnson, Jelani Remy and More Sing the Opening Number From New Musical THE VALLEY
- VIDEO: Jessie Mueller, Andre De Shields, and More Sing 'Sweet Home Chicago'
- VIDEO: Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan, Kerry Ellis, Janet Dacal and More Sing 'Finding Wonderland'