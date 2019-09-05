VIDEO: Renee Elise Goldsberry and Sterling K. Brown Star in Trailer for A24's WAVES

A24 has released the trailer for Waves, from writer/director Trey Edward Shults and starring Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, with Renée Elise Goldsberry and Sterling K. Brown.

Set against the vibrant landscape of South Florida, and featuring an astonishing ensemble of award-winning actors and breakouts alike, Waves traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family-led by a well-intentioned but domineering father-as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. From acclaimed director Trey Edward Shults, Waves is a heartrending story about the universal capacity for compassion and growth even in the darkest of times.

Waves will be released in theaters this November.

Goldsberry received the Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award and Lucille Lortel Award for her performance off and on Broadway in the musical phenomenon Hamilton. Since winning the Tony Award, she has appeared in Baz Luhrmann's The Get Down for Netflix and shot the title role for HBO's The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks opposite Oprah Winfrey. She is currently starring in the Netflix series Altered Carbon.

Prior to Hamilton, Goldsberry's appearances on stage included her Outer Critics Circle Award nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play Good People, as well as the original stage version of The Color Purple. She made her Broadway debut in The Lion King and was the last "Mimi" in Rent. Her off-Broadway appearances have included several Shakespeare productions for The Public Theater's New York Shakespeare Festival, where Hamilton originated. Her television appearances include her recurring roles on The Good Wife, Law & Order: SVU and The Following. She was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance on One Life to Live. On film she appeared in Sisters with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and in Every Secret Thing with Diane Lane and Elizabeth Banks.





