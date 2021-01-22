VIDEO: Regina King Talks ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden welcomes Regina King to the studio, and she admits she's very excited to be out of the house before the two recap Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's inauguration. James asks Regina about her recent birthday and learns it was sadly spent working in quarantine. And the two talk about Regina's path to directing her first feature film, "One Night In Miami."

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).

Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami... is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.

The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on January 15th.

