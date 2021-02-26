VIDEO: Regina King Calls the ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI Characters 'Historical Avengers'

Click Here for More Articles on One Night in Miami

Emmy and Oscar-winning actor Regina King makes her directorial debut with the new film "One Night In Miami" about an imagined night out on the town shared by Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown. King took care to honor their legacy by letting these characters be vulnerable and by showing the power that comes from that vulnerability.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).

Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King , One Night In Miami... is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.

The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on January 15th.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.