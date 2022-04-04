VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Sings 'GAY!' to Ron DeSantis in New Parody of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Randy Rainbow is back with an all new song parody, this time taking on "Shy" from Once Upon a Mattress, and putting his own spin on it for "GAY!".

The song is Produced, Orchestrated, Mixed, Mastered By Michael J Moritz Jr, with Vocal Arrangement by Jesse Kissel. Piano is by Michael J Moritz Jr, with Guitar from Jakob Reinhardt, Adam DeAscentis on Bass, Tom Jorgensen on Drums, and Ryan Saranich on Sax. Jacob Reinhardt serves as Engineer.

Check out the video below!

Randy Rainbow is a three-time EMMY nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer and satirist best known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and two EMMY nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. His first viral video of 2020 was called "The Funniest Trump Roast Ever" by Funny or Die, and his subsequent viral parodies like "Social Distance" and "A Spoonful of Clorox" (described as "perfect" by John Legend) have been viewed by tens of millions. His fresh take on politics and current events has led to interviews and profiles by such venerable media outlets as The Washington Post (magazine cover story), The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, NPR, ABC News, OUT, People and Entertainment Weekly. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work.