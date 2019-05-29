VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Channels Ariana Grande in Latest Parody, 'Just Impeach Him'

In his latest musical parody, Randy Rainbow channels Ariana Grande in his parody of her song "breathin." This parody, of course, takes on Trump, and is titled "Just Impeach Him." Check out the video below!

Randy Rainbow (yes, real name) is a comedian, actor, writer, host and internet celebrity best known for his series of satirical videos, including "Randy Rainbow is Dating Mel Gibson," "Randy Rainbow Works at Chi-fil-A," and "The Kim Davis Cell Block Tango." His political spoofs (including "Randy Rainbow Interviews Donald Trump") have garnered international acclaim and millions of views. His song parody "GOP Dropout" series was called "the best thing about the GOP race" by Dan Savage. His videos have appeared regularly on popular blogs Towleroad, Queerty, Perez Hilton and VH1's Best Week Ever. Randy was a columnist for HX Magazine, one of New York's most prominent gay publications, and has also written for Kathy Griffin.

Randy has hosted and performed in a number of theatrical concerts and benefits for the Broadway, cabaret and gay communities, as well as hosted events for the TONY AWARDS and for some of New York City's most popular nightspots, including 54 Below, XL Nightclub and Therapy NYC, where his own weekly show ran successfully for 2 years. He's been seen as a talking head on numerous VH1 SPECIALS including "The 100 Greatest Songs of the 2000's" and has been heard regularly as both a guest and guest co-host on Sirius XM.





