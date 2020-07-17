Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Quentin Garzón, Madison Claire Parks and Diane Phelan Sing 'I've Decided to Marry You'

Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself, Madison Claire Parks and Diane Phelan singing 'I've Decided to Marry You' from A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder.

Band
Keyboard - Jeremy Goodman
Violin I & II - Camille Enderlin
Viola - Brianne Lugo
Cello - Katie Chambers
Bass - Magdalena Kress
Trumpet - Kate Amrine
French Horn - Peter DelGrosso
Clarinet, Oboe, Bassoon - Brian Levels
Percussion - Brad Bailey

VIDEO: Quentin Garzón, Madison Claire Parks and Diane Phelan Sing 'I've Decided to Marry You'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


