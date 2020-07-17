VIDEO: Quentin Garzón, Madison Claire Parks and Diane Phelan Sing 'I've Decided to Marry You'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself, Madison Claire Parks and Diane Phelan singing 'I've Decided to Marry You' from A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder.

Watch below!

Band

Keyboard - Jeremy Goodman

Violin I & II - Camille Enderlin

Viola - Brianne Lugo

Cello - Katie Chambers

Bass - Magdalena Kress

Trumpet - Kate Amrine

French Horn - Peter DelGrosso

Clarinet, Oboe, Bassoon - Brian Levels

Percussion - Brad Bailey



