VIDEO: Preview the Starry Album Supporting Family Reunification with Audra McDonald Performing Jason Robert Brown's 'Singing You Home'

Multiple award-winning artists are joining forces to release a new bilingual children's album. Singing You Home - Children's Songs for Family Reunification, to be released digitally on Friday, October 26.

The album will feature tracks from Lin-Manuel Miranda & Mandy Gonzalez, Josh Groban & Idina Menzel, Audra McDonald & Jason Robert Brown, Kristin Chenoweth, Cynthia Erivo, Laura Benanti & Isabella Preston and Ingrid Michaelson & Ana Villafañe, with backup vocals from the Broadway Baby Mamas. The album was conceived by Laura Benanti and produced by Benanti, Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Lynn Pinto. To pre-order Singing You Home, visit http://smarturl.it/singingyouhome.

All artists, musicians, technicians and recording studios donated their time and talents to the project, so that a substantial portion of the proceeds from the English / Spanish language album will go directly to the non-profit organizations RAICES and ASTEP to help reunite and support families separated at the border.

Click here to watch Lin-Manuel Miranda duet with Mandy Gonzalez, and get a preview of Audra McDonald singing the title track by Jason Robert Brown, below!

