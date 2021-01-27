VIDEO: Peppermint Releases 'Every Morning' Music Video

Peppermint has released her brand new music video for "Every Morning" off her latest album A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers today. "This song is a fantasy against the back drop that 2020 was the deadliest year on record for trans women and most murders are committed by our boyfriends and lovers who are ashamed of us. Many trans people have to overcome a lot of personal and social obstacles just to survive. Discrimination, violence can stand in the way of leading a healthy and productive life. "Every Morning" is the opposite of that. This video depicts a couple in the throws of love and romance and a partnership where the leading man adores his partner rather than being ashamed of her...which again is the norm for many. The video features renowned recording artist and actor Laith Ashley" says Peppermint.

Peppermint - the trailblazing actress, singer, reality star, and activist who continues to defy limitations released the music video of her first single, "Best Sex" this past fall and was lauded with a 2020 "Best Songwriter" award for Peppermint & Adam Joseph by World of Wonder's Wowie Awards.