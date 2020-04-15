Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Paula Vogel Reads from HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE for Center Theatre Group's 'Art Goes On' Series

Article Pixel Apr. 15, 2020  

Center Theatre Group is creating new ways to inspire conversation and build community around art while stages are dark. To encourage reflection, reimagining, and innovation the company is sharing a new series of videos from members of the Center Theatre Group family speaking to what theatre means to them right now and to share some of their favorite pieces of art.

In this episode of Center Theatre Group's "Art Goes On Project," playwright Paula Vogel speaks to the power of art in this moment and reads a monologue from her play "How I Learned to Drive," which played the Mark Taper Forum in 1999, and was set to make its Broadway debut this season.




