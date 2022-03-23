VIDEO: Pamela Anderson Gets Ready to Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Pamela! The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome actress and activist Pamela Anderson making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She will play an 8-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, June 5, 2022.

"I have always been a huge fan of Bob Fosse's & Gwen Verdon's work. Ann Reinking, too," said Pamela Anderson. "Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled. Performing Fosse, you don't have time to get in your head. You can't dance, sing and think at the same time. There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it's all about the work. Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me."

Watch below as Anderson checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about preparing for the role!