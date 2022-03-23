VIDEO: Pamela Anderson Gets Ready to Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
Anderson will play Roxie Hart beginning Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Pamela! The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome actress and activist Pamela Anderson making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She will play an 8-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, June 5, 2022.
"I have always been a huge fan of Bob Fosse's & Gwen Verdon's work. Ann Reinking, too," said Pamela Anderson. "Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled. Performing Fosse, you don't have time to get in your head. You can't dance, sing and think at the same time. There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it's all about the work. Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me."
