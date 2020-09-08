VIDEO: On This Day, September 8- SPAMILTON Opens Off-Broadway

On this day in 2016, the Hamilton parody, Spamilton, opened off-Broadway!

Spamilton originally started as a limited engagement in July of 2016 and, after multiple extensions, continued on to play at The Triad Theater and then the 47th Street Theater / Puerto Rican Traveling Theater totaling well over 500 performances. The critically acclaimed show also launched a successful production, a national tour and a London production.

Spamilton instantly became a critics and audience favorite during its run, winning the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for "Best Unique Theatrical Experience" and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs "Show of the Year" Award. Additionally, Spamilton was nominated for the Drama Desk Awards for Best Lyrics by Gerard Alessandrini and Featured Actress in a Musical for Nora Schell.

In addition to Alessandrini, Spamilton's general management team includes Laura Cronin and Scott Newsome from Brierpatch Productions and the creative team includes Gerry McIntyre (Choreography), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Glenn Bassett (Set and Prop Design) Richard Danley and Fred Barton (Musical Arrangements), and Michael Cassara (Casting Director). The show is produced by John Freedson, Christine Pedi, David Zippel, and Gerard Alessandrini.

