VIDEO: On This Day, September 6- Happy Birthday, Anika Noni Rose!

Today we're celebrating Tony Award-winner and Disney legend, Anika Noni Rose!

Anika Noni Rose received a Tony Award as Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her 2004 performance in Caroline, or Change, and a Tony nomination as Best Featured Actress in Play for A Raisin In the Sun in 2014, co-starring Denzel Washington.

She co-starred in the smash hit film version of Dreamgirls as Lorelle Robinson. She also starred opposite James Earl Jones and Phylicia Rashad in the Broadway revival of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof.

She received wide acclaim for her performance as Kizzy in the recent History Channel remake of Roots, for which she received an NAACP Image Award nomination as Best Actress. She recently starred in the BET television series The Quad. Her additional film credits include the film adaptation of the musical 'Dreamgirls'. Anika also holds the eviable title of bona fide Disney Princess thanks to her performance as Princess Tiana in in the animated hit, The Princess and the Frog.

