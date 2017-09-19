VIDEO: On This Day, September 19- Happy Birthday, Ramin Karimloo!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we wish a very Happy Birthday to Ramin Karimloo, who can currently be seen on Broadway as Gleb in the hit musical Anastasia.

Ramin is best known to Broadway fans as The Phantom, playing the role in the Broadway and West End productions of The Phantom of the Opera. He was also personally selected by Andrew Lloyd Webber to play The Phantom in the London world premiere of the show's sequel, Love Never Dies, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award as Best Actor in a Musical.

Ramin starred to great acclaim as Jean Valjean in the Broadway production of LES MISERABLES (Tony nomination), a role he also played in London's West End (Theatregoers' Choice Award).

He has been seen on the West End as one of the leads in Murder Ballad. Earlier this year, Ramin played Che in Evita (Vancouver Opera) and Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden at Lincoln Center. In December 2015, Ramin played the lead in the World Premiere of Prince of Broadway at the Tokyo Theatre Orb and the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka.

His screen work includes "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "The Spa" (Sky) and "Life's Too Short" (BBC). He has toured extensively performing his own special genre of music, Broadgrass. Ramin is Iranian-born and was raised in Canada.

Happy Birthday, Ramin!

