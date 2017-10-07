VIDEO: On This Day, October 7- Happy Birthday, Tim Minchin!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we celebrate the birthday of Broadway composer and Tony nominee, Tim Minchin!

Tim is a composer and lyricist and has been represented on Broadway by Matilda The Musical and most recently, Groundhog Dauy.

He is a musician, actor, comedian and writer. As a musical satirist, he has toured in the UK, the US and Australia and released 5 DVDs, including So F**king Rock, Ready For This?, and Tim Minchin Versus the Heritage Orchestra Live at the Royal Albert Hall.

Acting highlights include Rosencrantz in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (Sydney Theatre Company), Judas Iscariot in Jesus Christ Superstar (arena tour of UK and Australia) and, for television, Atticus Fetch in "Californication" (Showtime) and Smasher Sullivan in "Secret River" (ABC).

Happy Birthday, Tim!

