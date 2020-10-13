VIDEO: On This Day, October 13 - LEGALLY BLONDE Debuts on MTV!
On this day in 2007, the Broadway hit, Legally Blonde, made its television debut on MTV!
On this day in 2007, the Broadway hit, Legally Blonde, made its television debut on MTV!
"Legally Blonde: The Musical on MTV brought viewers the smash hit from the Great White Way along with backstage access and insight into what it takes to get the curtain up each night.
Legally Blonde follows sorority star Elle Woods, who doesn't take "no" for an answer. So when her boyfriend dumps her for someone more "serious," Elle puts down the credit card, hits the books, and sets out to go where no Delta Nu has gone before: Harvard Law. Along the way, Elle proves that being true to yourself never goes out of style.
Nominated for seven Tony Awards, Legally Blonde: The Musical opened on Broadway on Sunday, April 29, 2007. At the helm of the creative team of Legally Blonde: The Musical is Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, in his debut on Broadway as both director and choreographer. Mitchell served as a creative consultant for the special.
Music and lyrics are by both Laurence O'Keefe (Bat Boy) and Nell Benjamin (Sarah, Plain and Tall), and the book is by Heather Hach (the movie Freaky Friday). James Sampliner serves as music director. Tony DiBari, Tim Healy, David George and George McTeague serve as Executive Producers and Frank Garritano is producer of the special for MTV.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Actors' Equity Releases a Statement On the Extended Broadway Shutdown
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Broadway League has announced another extension of the Broadway shutdown in New York City, through May 30, 2...
VIDEO: Check Out the Official Trailer For the Film Adaptation of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
The first official trailer has dropped for the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. ...
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Play a Limited Run at London's Sondheim Theatre in December
One Show More! Les Miserables - The Staged Concert will play a limited run at the Sondheim Theatre in London's West End, beginning December 5....
PHOTO: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Child Actors Wear Masks Inspired By the Film's Costumes
The surviving actors who played the Von Trapp children in the film The Sound of Music are all supporting wearing a mask in a fun way fans of the film ...
PHOTO: Hugh Jackman Visits The Winter Garden Theatre, Future Home of THE MUSIC MAN
Hugh Jackman visited the Winter Garden Theatre where the upcoming production of The Music Man will be staged, and posed for a photo, shortly after the...
MJ THE MUSICAL On Broadway Postponed To September 2021
Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate announced today that, due to the Broadway shutdown, dates have been rescheduled for the upcomin...