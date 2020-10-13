VIDEO: On This Day, October 13 - LEGALLY BLONDE Debuts on MTV!

On this day in 2007, the Broadway hit, Legally Blonde, made its television debut on MTV!

"Legally Blonde: The Musical on MTV brought viewers the smash hit from the Great White Way along with backstage access and insight into what it takes to get the curtain up each night.

Legally Blonde follows sorority star Elle Woods, who doesn't take "no" for an answer. So when her boyfriend dumps her for someone more "serious," Elle puts down the credit card, hits the books, and sets out to go where no Delta Nu has gone before: Harvard Law. Along the way, Elle proves that being true to yourself never goes out of style.

Nominated for seven Tony Awards, Legally Blonde: The Musical opened on Broadway on Sunday, April 29, 2007. At the helm of the creative team of Legally Blonde: The Musical is Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, in his debut on Broadway as both director and choreographer. Mitchell served as a creative consultant for the special.

Music and lyrics are by both Laurence O'Keefe (Bat Boy) and Nell Benjamin (Sarah, Plain and Tall), and the book is by Heather Hach (the movie Freaky Friday). James Sampliner serves as music director. Tony DiBari, Tim Healy, David George and George McTeague serve as Executive Producers and Frank Garritano is producer of the special for MTV.

