ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, November 6- JERSEY BOYS Takes the Tunnel to Broadway!

Nov. 6, 2018  

On this day in 2005, Jersey Boys landed on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre!

Jersey Boys takes audiences on an exhilarating journey behind the music of mega-stars Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The musical was penned by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

It follows the incredible story of four guys bound by One Dream, who worked their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Audiences around the world have gone wild over the electrifying performances of the golden greats that took these hometown boys from Jersey all the way to the top of the charts: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," "My Eyes Adored You," and many more.

VIDEO: On This Day, November 6- JERSEY BOYS Takes the Tunnel to Broadway!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles






From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • VIDEO: On This Day, November 6- JERSEY BOYS Takes the Tunnel to Broadway!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, November 5- Broadway Heads INTO THE WOODS
  • Hugh Jackman Talks THE GREATEST SHOWMAN On Stage!
  • Video: See All Of The Thrillifying Performances From A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN
  • Investors of NERDS THE MUSICAL Seek $5 Million in Damages From Broadway Producer
  • Carrying the Torch: How TORCH SONG Set Broadway on Fire and Ushered In A New Era of LGBTQ Representation on the Great White Way

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE