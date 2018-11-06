VIDEO: On This Day, November 6- JERSEY BOYS Takes the Tunnel to Broadway!

On this day in 2005, Jersey Boys landed on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre!

Jersey Boys takes audiences on an exhilarating journey behind the music of mega-stars Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The musical was penned by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

It follows the incredible story of four guys bound by One Dream, who worked their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Audiences around the world have gone wild over the electrifying performances of the golden greats that took these hometown boys from Jersey all the way to the top of the charts: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," "My Eyes Adored You," and many more.

