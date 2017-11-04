VIDEO: On This Day, November 4- WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN Opens on Broadway!

Today we celebrate the Broadway production of WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, which opened on this day in 2010.

On the streets of Madrid, a city pulsing with art, industry and passion, Pepa's world is unravelling. Her lover leaves her. And then she meets his wife. And his son. And his new girlfriend. Meanwhile, Pepa's best friend is tangled up in her own romantic crisis with a suspected criminal, leaving Pepa with only the taxi driver to help navigate the Gran Vía ahead.

Originally based by Almodóvar on Jean Cocteau's The Human Voice, Women On the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown was his first international hit. It captured a liberated Spain, placing women at the centre of their own experience. Pepa (Tamsin Greig), Candela (Anna Skellern) and Lucia (Haydn Gwynne) became iconic, showing women struggling for power over their own lives, and with enormous humour and style. It also marked the breakout of one of our most important and unique international film directors.

The original Broadway cast of the show featured an all-star lineup including De'Adre Aziza, Laura Benanti, Danny Burstein, Justin Guarini, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Patti LuPone, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Mary Beth Peil, Sherie Rene Scott