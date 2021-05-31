VIDEO: On This Day, May 31- THE BOYS IN THE BAND Opens On Broadway Starring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells and More!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2018, Matt Crowley's seminal play, The Boys in the Band, opened at Broadway's Booth Theatre.

Television juggernaut Ryan Murphy produced the play, with two- time Tony-winner Joe Mantello directing.

The production's all-star cast included Matt Bomer (White Collar), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Zachary Quinto (Heroes), Andrew Rannells (Girls), Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf), Brian Hutchison (Madam Secretary), Michael Benjamin Washington (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Robin de Jesús (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), and Tuc Watkins (Desperate Housewives).

Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 play, The Boys in the Band, centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. A true theatrical game-changer, The Boys in the Band helped spark a revolution by putting gay men's lives onstage -- unapologetically and without judgement - in a world that was not yet willing to fully accept them.