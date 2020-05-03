VIDEO: On This Day, May 3- KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1993, the legendary Chita Rivera returned to Broadway in the musical Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Kiss of the Spider Woman tells a provocative tale of love, victimization, fantasy and the friendship that develops between two strikingly different men imprisoned together in a Latin American jail.

Kiss of the Spider Woman features music by John Kander and Fred Ebb, with a book by Terrence McNally. It is based on the Manuel Puig novel El Beso de la Mujer Araña. The show was nominated for eleven 1993 Tony Awards, and won seven, including Best Musical.

Re-live this Broadway classic with this performance from Chita Rivera and the original Broadway cast of Kiss of the Spider Woman at the 1993 Tony Awards.





