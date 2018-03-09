VIDEO: On This Day, March 9: IN THE HEIGHTS Brings Washington Heights to Midtown!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2008, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning Latinx love letter, In the Heights, opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theater!

Winner of four 2008 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and Best Score, In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda's debut Broadway musical with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegria Hudes, tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood-a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music.

It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you and which ones you leave behind.

Check out the original Broadway company of In the Heights in this clip from the PBS documentary, In the Heights: Chasing Broadway.

