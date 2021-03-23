VIDEO: On This Day, March 23- MISS SAIGON Returns to Broadway
On this day in 2017, Cameron Macintosh's acclaimed revival of the musical Miss Saigon landed on Broadway starring Tony-nominee Eva Noblezada.
On this day in 2017, Cameron Macintosh's acclaimed revival of the musical Miss Saigon landed on Broadway starring Tony-nominee Eva Noblezada.
The Broadway return of the show featured its London stars including Jon Jon Briones as The Engineer, Eva Noblezada as Kim and Alistair Brammer as Chris. The cast also included Katie Rose Clarke as Ellen, Nicholas Christopher as John and Devin Ilaw as Thuy.
MISS SAIGON has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from original French lyrics by Alain Boublil, with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler. The new production is directed by Laurence Connor with musical staging by Bob Avian and additional choreography by Geoffrey Garratt.
Production design by Totie Driver and Matt Kinley based on an original concept by Adrian Vaux; costume design by Andreane Neofitou; lighting design by Bruno Poet; sound design by Mick Potter; and projections by Luke Halls. Orchestrations are by William David Brohn; musical supervision by Stephen Brooker and musical direction by James Moore.