ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, March 16- 1776 Opens on Broadway

The original Broadway cast of 1776 featured stars Howard Da Silva, William Daniels, Ken Howard, and a Broadway debut from future legend Betty Buckley.

Mar. 16, 2021  

On this day in 1969, American history came to life on Broadway with the original production of 1776.

The focuses on the Founding Fathers as they sign the Declaration of Independence. The show features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone.

In 1972, the musical was adapted into a feature film.

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to?

