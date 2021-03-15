Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, March 15- Kristin Chenoweth Stars in ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY on Broadway

The acclaimed production also featured stars Peter Gallagher, Andy Karl, Mary Louise Wilson, and more!

Mar. 15, 2021  

On this day in 2015, the classic musical On the Twentieth Century returned to Broadway!

Roundabout Theatre Company produced the new Broadway production of the classic musical On the Twentieth Century starring Tony & Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, Golden Globe, SAG Award winner & Tony nominee Peter Gallagher, Tony nominee Andy Karl, Mark Linn-Baker, Tony winner Michael McGrath and Tony winner Mary Louise Wilson.

On the Twentieth Century featured choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle and direction by six-time Tony nominee Scott Ellis, music by Cy Coleman, and book & lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

On the Twentieth Century is based on plays by Ben Hecht, Charles MacArthur & Bruce Millholland. The original Broadway production was directed by Harold Prince.

It's nonstop laughs aboard the Twentieth Century, a luxury coach travelling from Chicago to New York City. Luck, love and mischief collide when the bankrupt theater producer Oscar Jaffee embarks on a madcap mission to cajole glamorous Hollywood starlet Lily Garland into playing the lead in his new, non-existent epic drama. But is the train ride long enough to reignite the spark between these former lovers, create a play from scratch, and find the money to get it all the way to Broadway?

VIDEO: On This Day, March 15- Kristin Chenoweth Stars in ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY on Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron
Adam Jacobs
Adam Jacobs

Related Articles
VIDEO: On This Day, March 14 - KISS ME, KATE Returns to Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 14 - KISS ME, KATE Returns to Broadway

VIDEO: On This Day, March 13- ROCKY Opens on Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 13- ROCKY Opens on Broadway

VIDEO: On This Day, March 12- LES MISERABLES Opens On Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 12- LES MISERABLES Opens On Broadway

VIDEO: On This Day, March 11- A RAISIN IN THE SUN Debuts On Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 11- A RAISIN IN THE SUN Debuts On Broadway


More Hot Stories For You