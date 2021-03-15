VIDEO: On This Day, March 15- Kristin Chenoweth Stars in ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY on Broadway

On this day in 2015, the classic musical On the Twentieth Century returned to Broadway!

Roundabout Theatre Company produced the new Broadway production of the classic musical On the Twentieth Century starring Tony & Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, Golden Globe, SAG Award winner & Tony nominee Peter Gallagher, Tony nominee Andy Karl, Mark Linn-Baker, Tony winner Michael McGrath and Tony winner Mary Louise Wilson.

On the Twentieth Century featured choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle and direction by six-time Tony nominee Scott Ellis, music by Cy Coleman, and book & lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

On the Twentieth Century is based on plays by Ben Hecht, Charles MacArthur & Bruce Millholland. The original Broadway production was directed by Harold Prince.

It's nonstop laughs aboard the Twentieth Century, a luxury coach travelling from Chicago to New York City. Luck, love and mischief collide when the bankrupt theater producer Oscar Jaffee embarks on a madcap mission to cajole glamorous Hollywood starlet Lily Garland into playing the lead in his new, non-existent epic drama. But is the train ride long enough to reignite the spark between these former lovers, create a play from scratch, and find the money to get it all the way to Broadway?