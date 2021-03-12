Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: On This Day, March 12- LES MISERABLES Opens On Broadway

The original Broadway production was nominated for twelve 1987 Tony Awards and won eight, including Best Musical.

Mar. 12, 2021  

On this day in 1987, the smash Broadway musical Les Miserables began its original Broadway run!

Written by Claude-Michel Schönberg, based on the novel by Victor Hugo, Les Miserables is set in early 19th-century France. The plot follows the stories of many characters as they struggle for redemption and revolution.

The original Broadway cast included Colm Wilkinson as Jean Valjean, David Bryant as Marius, Judy Kuhn as Cosette, Michael Maguire as Enjolras, Frances Ruffelle as Éponine, Braden Danner as Gavroche, Donna Vivino as Young Cosette, Jennifer Butt as Madame Thénardier, Leo Burmester as Thénardier, Randy Graff as Fantine, and Terrence Mann as Javert.

The original Broadway production of Les Mis played at the Broadway Theatre, where it ran for a whopping 6680 performances! It was nominated for twelve 1987 Tony Awards and won eight, including Best Musical.

