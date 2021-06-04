VIDEO: On This Day, June 4- Happy Birthday, Mary Testa!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of the great Mary Testa!

Throughout her outstanding career, Mary has earned numerous Tony, Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, Drama League nominations for her work, as well as a special Drama Desk award celebrating 'Three Decades of Outstanding Work.'

Mary Testa has been seen on Broadway in Wicked, Guys and Dolls, Xanadu, Chicago, 42nd St., Marie Christine, On the Town, Forum, The Rink, Marilyn, and Barnum. She can be heard on twelve original cast albums.

Her Off-Broadway credits includes Portuguese Kid, Government Inspector, First Daughter Suite, Queen of the Mist, See What I Wanna See, A New Brain. Much film and television.