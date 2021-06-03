Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, June 3- CHICAGO Opens On Broadway

The original Broadway production starred Gwen Verdon, Chita Rivera, and Jerry Orbach! 

Jun. 3, 2021  

On this day in 1975, the original razzle dazzle production of Kander & Ebb's Chicago opened on Broadway starring Gwen Verdon, Chita Rivera, and Jerry Orbach!

The original Broadway production of Chicago was directed and choreographed by the great Bob Fosse.

The show earned 11 Tony nominations, but went home empty handed. The show went on to play 936 performances at the 46th Street Theatre (now the Richard Rodgers).

Set amidst the decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

VIDEO: On This Day, June 3- CHICAGO Opens On Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jared Gertner
Jared Gertner
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Donna Lynne Champlin
Donna Lynne Champlin

Related Articles
VIDEO: On This Day, June 2- Remembering Marvin Hamlisch Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, June 2- Remembering Marvin Hamlisch

VIDEO: On This Day, June 1 - Happy Birthday, Betsy Wolfe! Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, June 1 - Happy Birthday, Betsy Wolfe!

VIDEO: On This Day, May 31- THE BOYS IN THE BAND Opens on Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, May 31- THE BOYS IN THE BAND Opens on Broadway

VIDEO: On This Day, May 30 - Happy Birthday, Idina Menzel! Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, May 30 - Happy Birthday, Idina Menzel!


More Hot Stories For You