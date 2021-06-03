VIDEO: On This Day, June 3- CHICAGO Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1975, the original razzle dazzle production of Kander & Ebb's Chicago opened on Broadway starring Gwen Verdon, Chita Rivera, and Jerry Orbach!

The original Broadway production of Chicago was directed and choreographed by the great Bob Fosse.

The show earned 11 Tony nominations, but went home empty handed. The show went on to play 936 performances at the 46th Street Theatre (now the Richard Rodgers).

Set amidst the decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.