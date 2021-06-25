VIDEO: On This Day, June 25- Happy Birthday, Annaleigh Ashford!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we want to wish a Happy Birthday to Tony Award-winner, Annaleigh Ashford!

Annaleigh Ashford has been seen on Broadway in Sunday in the Park With George, Sylvia (Drama League nom.), You Can't Take It With You (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle awards), Kinky Boots (Clarence Derwent Award, Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle noms.), Wicked, Hair, Legally Blonde.

Her Off-Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park With George (Encores!), Rent (Drama League, Clive Barnes Award noms.), Dogfight.

TV credits include Betty on "Masters of Sex," Columbia in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "The Big C," "Law & Order: SVU," "Law & Order," "Nurse Jackie," "Smash," "Legally Blonde the Musical." She has been seen and heard on the big screen in Frozen, Top Five, Love on the Run, Rachel Getting Married, and Sex and the City.

Happy Birthday, Annaleigh!