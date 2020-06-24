Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, June 24- Happy Birthday, Michele Lee!
On this day, we celebrate the birthday of legendary actor and entertainer, Michele Lee!
A multiple Emmy and Tony-nominated actor, Michele Lee has starred in CBS's "Knots Landing" as well as such classic Broadway musicals as the original How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Seesaw.
Michele is the consummate "knock 'em dead" entertainer who continues to enthrall cabaret audiences, with stories that tickle the funnybone to ballads that cut deep into the soul.
Celebrate Michele today with this clip from her performance in the film version of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying!
