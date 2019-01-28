VIDEO: On This Day, January 28- Happy Birthday, Alan Alda!

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of a stalwart or stage and screen, the great Alan Alda.

Alan Alda is best known for playing Hawkeye Pierce and writing many of the episodes on the classic TV series M*A*S*H, the final episode of which was seen by more than 105 million people, still a record audience.

He is a seven-time Emmy winner, six-time Golden Globe winner, and a three-time Tony Award nominee. He has received innumerable award nominations for his work on stage, television, and film, including his most recent honor, the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.

He has over a dozen Broadway credits to his name including the most recent revival of A.R. Gurney's Love Letters, Glengarry Glen Ross, ART, and The Apple Tree.

Alan has starred in, written and directed many films, and was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in The Aviator. He has appeared in continuing roles on ER, The West Wing, 30 Rock, The Blacklist, Horace and Pete, and The Good Fight.

His skills as an interviewer were honed for 11 years on the award-winning PBS series Scientific American Frontiers where he interviewed hundreds of the world's greatest scientists. Using his experience as an actor in relating to the people he interviews, he has brought out their humanity and humor, while lending clarity to sometimes complex ideas.

This became the basis of the work of the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science, which has trained over 11,000 doctors and scientists to be world class communicators. Alan is the author of several New York Times Best Selling books, the most recent being the 2017 break out book on relating and communicating, "If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face?" The book, which has also been #1 on Amazon's top seller list for business and communication, explores the importance of relating in every line of work, and in every aspect of our lives.

Alan is also the founder and CEO of Alda Communication Training (ACT), which supports the Alda Center by helping to provide global workshops for STEM and business professionals seeking to better their communication and leadership skills.

Related Articles