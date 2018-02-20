VIDEO: On This Day, February 20: Happy Birthday, Jessie Mueller!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day we celebrate the birthday of Broadway favorite, Jessie Mueller!

Jessie Mueller won the 2014 Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and a 2015 Grammy Award for her performance as Carole King in Beautiful, The Carole King Musical.

She was last seen on Broadway leading the original company of Waitress, for which she received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. She made her Broadway debut opposite Harry Connick Jr. in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, for which she received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations. She was also seen on Broadway in The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Drama Desk nomination) and Nice Work If You Can Get It.

In her native Chicago, Mueller has won acclaim for starring roles in She Loves Me (Joseph Jefferson Award), Guys and Dolls, Fiddler on the Roof, Curtains and Carousel (Joseph Jefferson Award), among other musicals.

Happy Birthday, Jessie!

Related Articles