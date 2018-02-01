VIDEO: On This Day, February 1- Happy Birthday, Michael C. Hall!

Michael C. Hall in Hedwig and the Angry Inch

on Broadway.

Today we celebrate the birthday of television star and regular visitor to the stage, actor Michael C. Hall!

Michael C. Hall's most recent stage appearance was in the off-Broadway and West End transfer of David Bowie's musical, Lazarus. He was last seen on Broadway as the title character in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His other Broadway credits include The Realistic Jones, Cabaret and Chicago.

Additional stage credits include the Roundabout Theatre Company's Mr. Marmalade, Cymbeline, Macbeth, Timon of Athens, and Henry V at The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival, The English Teachers for MCC, the Manhattan Theatre Clubâ€™s Corpus Christi, Romeo and Juliet at Center Stage, R Shoman at Williamstown and Skylight at the Mark Taper Forum.

Hall is best known for his television credits which include eight seasons as the title character on Showtime's series Dexter. (SAG, Golden Globe awards; five Emmy nominations) and as one of the leads of HBO's Six Feet Under (two SAG ensemble awards, Emmy nomination).

Celebrate Michael with his performance of the title song from the late David Bowie's rock musical, Lazarus. Happy Birthday!

Related Articles