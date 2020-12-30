VIDEO: On This Day. December 30- Remembering Richard Rodgers
Today we honor the memory of the great Richard Rodgers, who passed away on this day in 1979.
Richard Rodgers was an American composer of 43 Broadway musicals, leaving a legacy as one of the most significant composers of 20th century American music. His compositions have had a significant impact on popular music.
Rodgers was the first person to win an EGOT. In addition, he was awarded a Pulitzer Prize, making him one of only two people to receive all five awards.
He is best known for his collaborations with Lorenz Hart including Babes in Arms, The Boys From Syracuse, and Pal Joey; and with Oscar Hammerstein II on Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, and The King and I; He also collaborated with Stephen Sondheim on the musical Do I Hear a Waltz?
In 1990, the 46th Street Theatre was renamed in his honor.
