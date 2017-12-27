VIDEO: On This Day, December 27: Academy Award-Winning CHICAGO Hits Movie Theaters

It was only a matter of time before Broadway's long-running hit, CHICAGO, made its way to the big screen. On this day fifteen years ago, the show made its Hollywood debut in an acclaimed motion picture starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renee Zellweger, Richard Gere, and John C. Reilly.

The story of merry murderesses in Jazz Age Illinois was adapted for the screen by director-choreographer, Rob Marshall. It won several Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

A true New York City institution, CHICAGO has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations. It's also no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences all around the world, from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa.



Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers.

Related Articles