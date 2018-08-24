ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, August 24- PRINCE OF BROADWAY Pays Tribute to the Great Hal Prince

Aug. 24, 2018  

On this day in 2017, the long-awaited Broadway tribute to the great Hal Prince, Prince of Broadway, celebrated its opening night at the Samuel J, Friedman Theatre.

Harold Prince is a legend in the American theatre - the acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and the winner of a staggering, record-breaking 21 Tony Awards. Prince of Broadway condensed six decades of magical moments in a new musical event dedicated to the legendary director/producer.

This thrilling night of theatre included fully staged hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

