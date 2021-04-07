VIDEO: On This Day, April 7- OKLAHOMA! Returns to Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2019, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! returned to Broadway in a radically reimagined production from Tony-nominated director Daniel Fish.

Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production told a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this Oklahoma! allowed the classic musical - and the history of our country - to be seen in a whole new light.

The show won two Tonys during the show: Best Revival of a Musical and star Ali Stroker won Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

The cast featured Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testaas Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.