ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, April 24- ANASTASIA Opens On Broadway

The production starred Tony Award-nominee Christy Altomare as Anya, Ramin Karimloo as Gleb, and Derek Klena as Dimitry.

Apr. 24, 2021  

On this day in 2017, the musical adaptation of the animated film Anastasia opened on Broadway!

The company was led by Christy Altomare as Anya, Derek Klena as Dimitry, John Bolton as Vlad, Ramin Karimloo as Gleb, Caroline O'Connor as Countess Lily and Mary Beth Peil as the Dowager Empress.

The musical transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex- aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally and new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). The production was helmed by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

