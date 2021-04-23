VIDEO: On This Day, April 23- THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL Starring Cicely Tyson Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2013, the heartfelt play The Trip to Bountiful opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Horton Foote's Tony nominated play is set during the final years of the Jim Crow South, the film follows one woman's quest to reconnect with her past in order to ensure her family's future.

Returning to Broadway for the first time in over 30 years in this production of The Trip to Bountiful, the legendary Cicely Tyson won every major theatre award of the season--the Tony Award, the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award.

The Trip to Bountiful also starred Emmy Award nominee and recording star Vanessa Williams, Tony Award nominee Tom Wopat, rising star Adepero Oduye, and Leon Addison Brown.