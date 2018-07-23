VIDEO: Omigod! MTV Elle's Take the Stage for a LEGALLY BLONDE Medley!

Omigod you guys! The cast of Legally Blonde: The Search For Elle Woods reunite this week at Feinstein's/54 Below! Check out video of the gals doing a medley of songs from the show below!

In Summer 2008, Legally Blonde: The Musical - The Search For Elle Woods premiered on MTV and took the Broadway world by storm. The MTV series was famously designed to pick the replacement for Tony-nominated leading lady Laura Bell Bundy in the 2006 Broadway musical, based on the film of the same title. The ladies of The Search For Elle Woods will reunite at Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time ever and celebrate 10 years of friendship, pink, and perfection!

The show included members of the show's top 15. Featured will be Rhiannon Hansen (Legally Blonde national tour), Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten!), Natalie Lander (ABC's The Middle), Cassie Okenka (School Of Rock, Wicked), Rachel Potter (FOX's The X Factor, The Addams Family), Libby Servais(Wicked, Lysistrata Jones), and Lauren Zakrin (Cruel Intentions: The Musical, The Great Comet).

Paul Canaan, an original Legally Blonde ensemble member who served as a judge on the series, wil host the event.

