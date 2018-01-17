VIDEO: Official Trailer Released for Musical Film BECKS Starring Lena Hall

Inspired by the real life of singer/songwriter Alyssa Robbins, the film follows a Brooklyn musician named Becks (Lena Hall) who, after a crushing breakup with her girlfriend, moves back in with her Midwestern mother (Christine Lahti). As she navigates her hometown, playing for tip money her old friend Dave's (Dan Fogler) bar, an unexpected relationship begins to take shape. Driven by an original score by Alyssa Robbins, the film's musical numbers bring a unique new voice to the American musical movie.

BECKS stars Tony-Winner and Grammy-Nominated Lena Hall (Broadway's "Hedwig and the Angry Inch"), BAFTA-Nominated and SAG Award Winner Mena Suvari (AMERICAN BEAUTY), Academy-Award, Emmy and Golden Globe Winner Christine Lahti (RUNNING ON EMPTY, Chicago Hope), Tony Winner Dan Fogler (FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FINE THEM, HORTON HEARS A WHO), Michael Zegen (FRANCES HA, Boardwalk Empire) and Hayley Kiyoko (JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS). It was co-directed, co-written and produced by Elizabeth Rohrbaugh and Emmy-winning producer Daniel Powell (Inside Amy Schumer). They co-wrote the script with Emmy-nominated writer Rebecca Drysdale (Key and Peele) and produced along with Alex Bach.

The LA Film Festival winner will be hitting theaters and VOD on February 9, 2018 via Blue Fox Entertainment.

