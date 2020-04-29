VIDEO: Amanda Kloots Discusses Nick Cordero's Health Battle With Gayle King Tomorrow Morning on CBS

Broadway star Nick Cordero has been hospitalized since late March and on a ventilator because of complications from COVID-19. "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King spoke with Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots for her first in-depth interview about her husband, airing Thursday morning on CBS.

The healing continues for Cordero, the Broadway veteran, who remains in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus.

Kloots, shared that doctors were unable to remove Nick's ventilator yesterday as planned because of a fever earlier this week, She updates on Instagram: "We had a bit of a rough day [Monday]. Nick ended up getting an infection in his lungs that went into his blood, so he went into a little bit of a septic shock. The cause of that was some infection in his lungs. They went in and cleaned out his lungs and gave him some blood pressure medication," she says. "This kinda came out of nowhere after two days of really great progress." Doctors intend to keep Nick on antibiotics for the next seven days.

On Friday, she shared that "[Nick] had two negative COVID tests, which means we think the virus is out of his system and now we're dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus."

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $450,000. If you can donate, please do so here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).





