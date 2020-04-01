VIDEO: NY Phil's Sumire Kudo and Nathan Vickery Perform Barrière's Sonata No. 10 for Two Cellos

New York Philharmonic musicians won't stop the music. Cellists Sumire Kudo and Nathan Vickery perform the second movement of Barrière's Sonata No. 10 for Two Cellos from miles apart - proving that it is possible to make music together while social distancing.

Watch the video below!

Each season the Orchestra connects with up to 50 million music lovers through live concerts in New York and around the world; international broadcasts on television, radio, and online; recordings; and education programs. Jaap van Zweden began his tenure as the 26th Music Director of the New York Philharmonic in the 2018-19 season. In 2019-20 he and the Philharmonic reaffirm their vital commitments to serving as New York's orchestra and to championing new music. Maestro van Zweden will conduct repertoire ranging from seven World Premieres - by Philip Glass, David Hertzberg, Tania León, Nico Muhly, Ellen Reid, Sarah Kirkland Snider, and Nina C. Young - to symphonic cornerstones.

He also presides over Project 19, marking the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment with commissions by 19 women composers; hotspots festival, spotlighting new-music centers Berlin, Reykjavík, and New York; and Mahler's New York, examining the composer / conductor who spent time in New York as the Philharmonic's tenth Music Director.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You